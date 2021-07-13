Production On ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Was Still Underway As Of Late June

Cameras were still rolling on “Ozark” season four as of late June.

As recently pointed out by CheatSheet.com, a Reddit user spotted Jason Bateman still seemingly filming the hit Netflix show in late June in Atlanta, which is where most of “Ozark” production takes place. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The main takeaway here is that if “Ozark” is still filming as of a couple weeks ago, then we’re not really close at all to season four getting here.

Once cameras are done rolling, Netflix will still need several months in order to get post-production finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

I think most fans have assumed that we won’t get the start of season four until some time around March 2022. Maybe we get it right at the start of 2022, but that’d be optimistic thinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

More than anything, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that we’re excited to see how the story of Marty Byrde and his family ends.

“Ozark” is one of the best shows Netflix has ever made, and it’s now time to find out how it will all end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Ozark” updates as we have them!