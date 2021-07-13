REDDIT DEBATE: Who Will Be The Next First Time National Champion In College Football?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about the next team in college football to win their first national title.

We haven’t had a first time national champion in more than 20 years since Florida in 1996, but I have a great feeling I know who will be next. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A lot of people are going to assume that I’m just saying this because I’m a Wisconsin guy, but I’m not. I’m saying it because it’s true.

It’s going to almost certainly be the Wisconsin Badgers, especially with the playoff expanding to 12 teams in the coming years.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

The Badgers have seemingly been knocking on the door year after year, and it’s only a matter of time before we finally kick it down.

We have the talent, we have the QB in Graham Mertz, we have a great coach in Paul Chryst and our recruiting is trending up in a big way.

All the pieces are there. We just need to take that next step forward, and the playoff expanding is going to be our best friend.

To tell you how confident I am, if the options were betting on Wisconsin or on the field, I would still choose the Badgers to be the next team to win their first national title. I believe it that much.

Stay tuned because it might happen a lot sooner than our critics think!