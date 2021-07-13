Student Charged With Attributing Hitler Quote To George Floyd In High School Yearbook

Authorities arrested a Connecticut student for allegedly attributing an Adolf Hitler quote to George Floyd underneath a classmate’s photo in his high school yearbook.

Eighteen-year-old Hollister Tyron reportedly hacked into his school’s yearbook database and incorrectly attributed a quote by Hitler to George Floyd under a Glastonbury High School student’s photo, according to a Tuesday police report. The suspect allegedly changed another student’s yearbook quote to mention drugs and attribute Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving Boston Marathon bomber held in custody.

The suspect is charged on two counts of third-degree computer crime for hacking into a Google document students use to submit yearbook quotes in October 2020, the Glastonbury Police Department reported.

The Nazi dictator’s quote said, “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them,” according to Hartford Courant. (RELATED: GOP Congresswoman Criticized After Quoting Hitler Doubles Down)

School administrators discovered the quotes during the yearbook’s distribution in May, causing the annual books to be immediately taken back, according to the Hartford Courant. The removal of the quotes cost the school administrators over $2,137.

After the discovery, a handful of students informed school officials that Tyron hacked the system. The 18-year-old suspect admitted hacking the Google document and incorporating the quotes in a May 26 confrontation with police.

Tyron told authorities that his peers in a chat site advised him to change the quotes under people’s names after receiving an email from the school reminding students that it was the last day to submit senior quotes, the Hartford Courant reported. The student admitted he used other students’ email accounts to access the document, according to the outlet.