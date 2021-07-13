Tanner Morgan Announces The Death Of His Father Ted

Tanner Morgan’s father has died.

The star quarterback for the Minnesota Gophers announced Monday night that his father Ted has passed away, and he wrote an emotional message remembering the man who raised him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have so many great memories with him, from pee wee football to his interview at TCF when we beat Penn State…He loved everyone deeply, and I’m grateful for the time we had with him,” Morgan wrote late Monday night.

You can read his full statement below.

I know my Dad got a “well done, my good and faithful servant.” He’s rejoicing in Heaven. I love you Dad, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/fsfUpXSfRg — Tanner Morgan (@T_morg2) July 13, 2021

I’ve always said that death is never easy, but it’s hardest in my opinion when it’s a son losing his father.

That’s a kind of pain that I simply can’t imagine as someone whose dad is still alive. I’m sure it shatters your world.

Tanner Morgan’s dad, Ted, died last night. The @GopherFootball QB remembers his father below: https://t.co/wQdSxBk9YU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 13, 2021

It’s clear from Morgan’s statement that he was incredibly close with his father, which is something that should be celebrated and applauded.

Our thoughts are with Tanner Morgan and his family. We’ve never heard anything but great things about Ted Morgan. https://t.co/IoZVM6NvuV — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) July 13, 2021

Now, his father will be watching over him from Heaven. It’s a tough situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tanner Morgan and his family during this difficult time.