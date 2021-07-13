Editorial

Tanner Morgan Announces The Death Of His Father Ted

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on before the start of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tanner Morgan’s father has died.

The star quarterback for the Minnesota Gophers announced Monday night that his father Ted has passed away, and he wrote an emotional message remembering the man who raised him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have so many great memories with him, from pee wee football to his interview at TCF when we beat Penn State…He loved everyone deeply, and I’m grateful for the time we had with him,” Morgan wrote late Monday night.

You can read his full statement below.

I’ve always said that death is never easy, but it’s hardest in my opinion when it’s a son losing his father.

That’s a kind of pain that I simply can’t imagine as someone whose dad is still alive. I’m sure it shatters your world.

It’s clear from Morgan’s statement that he was incredibly close with his father, which is something that should be celebrated and applauded.

Now, his father will be watching over him from Heaven. It’s a tough situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tanner Morgan and his family during this difficult time.