‘The David Hookstead Show’: Mia Khalifa Blamed For Cuba Uprising, Jim Jordan Says Cuban Protesters Love Our Flag More Than Some Olympians, Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Shohei Ohtani Comments, The USA Men’s Basketball Team Is A Joke, NBA Ratings Are Still Hot Garbage, LeBron James Talks Parenting, Aaron Rodgers Gives Fans An Update And Graham Mertz Gets Disrespected

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Mia Khalifa getting blamed for the uprising in Cuba, Jim Jordan says protesters in Cuba love the American flag more than some of our Olympic athletes, Stephen A. Smith apologizes for his comments about Shohei Ohtani, our men’s Olympic basketball team is a joke, the ratings for the NBA Finals remain pathetic, LeBron James talks parenting, Aaron Rodgers gives fans an update on his timeline for a decision and PFF disrespects Graham Mertz.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
Cuba’s Dictatorship Blames This Porn Legend For Helping The Uprising
Jim Jordan Says Protesters In Cuba Love The American Flag Than Some Olympic Athletes
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comments About MLB Star Who Doesn’t Speak Great English. Should He Have Stood His Ground?
Stephen A. Smith Gets Ripped For Comments About MLB Star Who Doesn’t Speak Fluent English
The USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Is A Disgrace To America. The Players Should Be Embarrassed
The TV Ratings Are In For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals, And The Numbers Are Trash
LeBron James Offers Refreshing Thoughts On Raising Kids When You’re Wealthy
‘Couple Weeks’: Aaron Rodgers Gives Fans A Huge Update On His Future
Star College Quarterback Receives A Ton Of Disrespect. How Will Fans React?
As always, thanks for tuning in, and make sure to check back Wednesday for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”