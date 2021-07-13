The USA Men’s Basketball Team Has Become An Embarrassment Before The Olympics Have Even Started

The USA men’s basketball team is an embarrassment to America.

Our roster is loaded with NBA superstars, and we were expected to cruise to a gold medal in Tokyo. Yet, we’re 0-2 through our first two exhibition games! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The United States of America and all our NBA stars are 0-2 after losses to Nigeria and Australia.

How did we get here? I have no idea, but there’s simply no excuse at all.

Nigeria defeats Team USA, 90-87. pic.twitter.com/nyy1XWNaul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 11, 2021

Not only is our roster loaded with NBA stars, but there are multiple future hall of fame members on the floor for us in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love and Draymond Green.

The fact we have now lost back-to-back games to Nigeria and Australia isn’t just embarrassing. It’s downright pathetic.

Team USA just lost to Nigeria. In basketball. pic.twitter.com/JjAYHEsaTy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2021

I know we left James Harden, LeBron James, Steph Curry and some other players back in the USA, but it shouldn’t matter.

The USA is supposed to be able to win gold in basketball at the Olympics with our c-squad if that’s who we send.

Get it together and don’t even bother showing up in Tokyo. It’s that simple.