World Leader Who Was Stabbed In Gut Three Years Ago Hospitalized With Chronic Hiccups

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital Wednesday after suffering severe hiccups, his office said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The cause of the hiccups is unknown, and marks another health scare for the president since he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in 2018, according to Reuters.

Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president’s office said @Reuters https://t.co/Oed90iq87y “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” @jairbolsonaro https://t.co/TmNDioNiNf — Aly-Khan Satchu (@alykhansatchu) July 14, 2021

Bolsonaro, 66, was brought to a military hospital in Brasilia and will remain under supervision for the next 24-48 hours, according to the press release, Reuters reported. (RELATED: WHO Used ‘Brazil Variant’ And Other Terms In Violation Of Its Own Best Practices)



“He is feeling good and doing well,” Bolsonaro’s office said in a statement, Reuters reported.

He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after complaining about the abdominal pain for over a week which made it difficult for him to speak, according to Reuters.

“Guys, I’m voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccups bout comes back. The hiccup is back,” Bolsonaro said in a speech on Tuesday night to supporters, according to CNN.

Bolsonaro had surgery in 2019 to remove a colostomy bag fitted after he was stabbed in 2018, according to CNN.

Bolsonaro had COVID-19 last July and has suffered a nagging cough since, according to Reuters.

Bolsonaro’s schedule has been cancelled, his office confirmed, Bloomberg reported. He was scheduled to visit the Brazilian Supreme Court to “set a solid basis for Brazil’s democracy, and stability for the political regime,” according to Justice Luiz Fux, reported by Bloomberg.

