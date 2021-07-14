‘I Can’t Do This Silent Sh*t Anymore!’: Chrissy Teigen Talks Being Part Of ‘Cancel Club’ And How It ‘Just Sucks’

Chrissy Teigen talked about being part of “cancel club” and how it “just sucks,” after stepping back from the spotlight following cyber bullying accusations.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her Wednesday post on Instagram. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” she added. “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot,” Teigen continued. “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.”

The supermodel explained that there’s “no winning” in social media.

“I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day,” Chrissy wrote. “I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

The SI Swimsuit model was “cancelled” after admitting to being “a troll” when she allegedly told a model to kill herself and following a string of bullying accusations.

During President Donald Trump’s administration, she generated a lot of headlines for her dislike of the president. She even donated $72,000 to the ACLU on Trump’s birthday in 2018 over the administration’s “inhumane” immigration policies.

She also was one of the many celebrities that joined the “Defund the Police” movement.