‘This Is Not Just Insane, It’s Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Torches Blinken For Asking UN To Investigate Racism In America

Former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken for asking the United Nations to investigate racism in the United States.

Haley, who also previously served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N., called the move “insane” and “dangerous.” She argued that the United Nations should be focusing first on human rights abuses such as the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim population or the government crackdown on freedom protesters in Cuba. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Fix What You Can’t See’: Nikki Haley Says ‘Fear’ Is Keeping Harris, Biden Away From Border)

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Haley what she thought of reports that Blinken had invited the U.N. to assist in investigating racism in the United States.

“First of all, I thought the Biden administration was extreme leftist. This is flat-out insane,” Haley began. “The idea that — you’ve got a million Muslim Uyghurs being tortured. You’ve got people being bullied and beaten in the streets of Cuba. You have Venezuelans that are arresting political protesters — all of which Biden chooses to sit with on the Human Rights Council and the U.S. is asking the United Nations — a cesspool of political bias — to come into the United States and investigate us on human rights?”

“We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the world right now. I can’t imagine what the world is thinking. I can’t imagine what those ambassadors at the U.N. are thinking,” Haley continued, saying that when she had been there she had tried to hold America up as the best country in the world. “Now you have our own secretary of state calling the U.N. to do an investigation? You can’t make this up, this is not just insane, it’s dangerous.”