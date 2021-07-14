Freedom is the Ultimate ROI for Investing in Yourself, as per Rosemarie Guadalupe

Rosemarie Guadalupe, also known as Sazon de Puerto Rico, is a social media influencer, Instagram model, and adult entertainer. She spent years trying to figure out what she’s passionate about. According to Rosemarie, freedom is the ultimate ROI for investing in yourself.

Guadalupe invested in herself by not caring what others thought and pursuing what made her happy, which is modeling. Although the happiness and satisfaction that come with investing in yourself and having a clear purpose are lovely, it’s the freedom that’s most appealing. Guadalupe can work whenever she wants. There’s no schedule. She’s also free to travel to places she once dreamt of as a child. This type of freedom is a powerful tool that most people don’t get to experience. Guadalupe advises you to start investing in yourself. It’s pretty tricky initially but allows you to gain more freedom than most people can even dream of. Investing in yourself could be learning a new skill, starting a business, or taking a course online.

Guadalupe was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on the 29th of November 1992. As a child, she wanted to become a nun since she went to church a lot with her grandmother. She also started falling in love with the outdoors and had dreams of becoming an archaeologist. Guadalupe attended Quincy High School and, after graduating, joined Bunker Hill college. However, she dropped out after two years, and began to work at the mental health department at the Dimock Community Center in Roxburg. After discovering modeling, she fell in love and began pursuing it full-time.

Given Rosemarie’s experience in finding her purpose in life, her advice is certainly worth listening to.