Biden Administration Recruits Teen Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo To Get More Kids Vaccinated

President Joe Biden’s administration invited teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo to the White House on Wednesday in an effort to get more young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” the 18-year-old pop singer shared during the daily White House press briefing. The clip was posted by ABC News and shared on Twitter.

"I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative," she added.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site," Rodrigo said, noting how there are more sites than "ever before" where people can get them. "Thank you Jen [Psaki] for having me today and thank you all for helping share this important message."

The “Drivers License” hitmaker shared Tuesday the news she was going to the White House to help the president’s administration when she replied to a throwback post the president made on social media.

“I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” Biden captioned his post.

“I’m in! See you tomorrow at the White House!” Rodrigo replied.

The clips will then be shared on all of Olivia’s social media channels and the White House’s.