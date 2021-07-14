Is Joe Biden Right About Voting, Or Is He The Real Threat To Democracy? | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

President Joe Biden called a recent spate of GOP-backed voting integrity bills the greatest threat to democracy “since the Civil War” during a Tuesday speech at the National Constitution Center.

Is he right, or is he the real threat?

Today, Vince and Jason weigh in and break down the voting bills brawl and its implications. (RELATED: Biden Calls January 6 ‘The Worst Attack On Our Democracy Since The Civil War’)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/mletxb

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Spotify: https://rb.gy/jd7gdx