John James: ‘The Only Thing I’m Seeing As Old As The Civil War Is Democrats Continue To Exploit Black People’

Former Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James laid into President Joe Biden for invoking Jim Crow and the Civil War in reference to voter integrity measures.

James joined Wednesday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” and he argued that the only real comparison to the Civil War he could see was that “Democrats continue to exploit black people for their own gain.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Forget Your Place In Black America’: John James Fires Back After Biden Calls Him A Disaster)

WATCH:

Fox News host Harris Faulkner kicked off the show with a clip of Biden attacking Republican bills aimed at increasing voter integrity, referring to them as a “Jim Crow assault” and adding, “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.”

Faulkner then turned to James for his response to the president’s comments.

“I think it’s kind of rich for Joe Biden to talk about this when he was elected to the Senate in 1972 and advocated for busing,” James began, using Detroit as an example of how he believed Democratic policies had failed the people who lived there.

“Come take a look at what Democrats around the country in urban areas have done,” James continued. “If you want to see modern-day Jim Crow, go to Baltimore, go to Chicago, go to St. Louis, where they are advocating for defunding the police that put black people in vulnerable — Democrats are going in their same old trope. They are not offering solutions, they are fixing the blame, they are not fixing the problems.”

“The only thing I’m seeing here is as old as the Civil War is the fact that Democrats continue to exploit black people for their own gains,” James concluded, prompting a “Wow” from Faulkner.