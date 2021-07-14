Johnny Manziel Will Play In The Higginbotham Texas State Open Golf Tournament

Johnny Manziel is apparently very serious about pursuing a golf career.

According to ESPN, the Texas A&M Heisman winner will participate in the Higginbotham Texas State Open golf tournament starting July 27 at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll be an amateur in the tournament, along with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

“I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month. I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club,” Manziel told ESPN.

Manziel has been very open in the past about how he wants to take golf as seriously as possible, and playing in a major tournament would seem to indicate that he’s serious.

The good news for him is that he’s spent a lot of time practicing golf, as it appears to be his main hobby since ending his football career.

Do I think Manziel will stack up well against solid competition? I have no idea, but Johnny Football being a golf star would be a hell of a twist in his career. I’m certainly not cheering against him.

We’ll see how he does starting July 27!