Johnson & Johnson To Pull Several Sunscreens Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced the recall of five of its sunscreen products Wednesday after a cancer-causing chemical was found in some of the samples.

Low levels of benzene, a carcinogen, were identified in the company‘s following five aerosol sunscreens: NEUTROGENA Beach Defense, NEUTROGENA Cool Dry Sport, NEUTROGENA Invisible Daily, NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer and AVEENO Protect +, the company said in the Wednesday statement.

All lots of the affected sunscreens are being voluntarily pulled “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement reads.

Johnson & Johnson is recalling specific NEUTROGENA and AVEENO aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of benzene. The FDA recommends that consumers do not continue to use products that are being recalled. See here for more: https://t.co/UQvn72g0vQ pic.twitter.com/B2b1dvCuJU — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) July 15, 2021

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure,” the company said, noting that “daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

The revenue reported by J&J‘s skin, health and beauty unit in the first quarter of 2021 fell by 73.3% compared to the same period a year ago, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Johnson & Johnson Recalls Baby Powder Due To Potential Asbestos Contamination)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a warning Monday that the J&J COVID-19 vaccine could potentially trigger a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome.