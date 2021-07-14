Former Harris Campaign Official Launches Group To Advise Companies On Social Justice Issues

Vice President Kamala Harris’ former campaign finance chair is reportedly launching a strategic advisory firm to advise companies and corporate executives on social justice and other political issues, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Jon Henes, a corporate attorney at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, plans to launch the New York-based group in early September, CNBC first reported. Henes was the national campaign finance chair for Harris’ campaign during the 2020 election and later moved his fundraising efforts to support then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to CNBC.

One source familiar with the matter noted the new advisory firm is initially planning to hire at least 15 people and could later expand operations to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco, CNBC reported. The firm will also include teams that focus on environmental, social and corporate governance, along with workplace diversity, equity and inclusion, sources added.

Scoop: @VP Harris’ former national finance chair @JonHenes is launching an advisory firm to guide corporations and executives on political/ social justice issues.

-Firm will be based in NY, with operations possibly expanding to D.C., LA and SFhttps://t.co/2RhhYrJSyu — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 14, 2021

Sources said Alvin Tillery, an associate professor at Northwestern University, is another expected member of Henes’ new advisory firm, CNBC reported. Tillery founded the advisory firm Analytic Insights Consulting, which, according to its website, advises companies “seeking to build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environments.”

In a Kirkland & Ellis press release Tuesday announcing his departure from the firm, Henes said he was leaving to launch a strategic advisory firm but had provided no additional details.

“I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the world of politics and policy, opening my eyes to the critical business need for helping CEOs navigate the convergence of business, finance and law with social justice, diversity, inclusion and politics,” Henes stated in the press release.

The firm’s launch comes as many companies are backing social justice and progressive politics. In response to an election security bill passed in Georgia earlier in March, for example, companies such as Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola promoted left-wing talking points in opposition to the bill. (RELATED: Major Corporations Plan To Oppose Election Integrity Measures)

Republicans have criticized the growing trend of companies embracing social justice and progressive politics as “woke” capitalism. Some lawmakers have also proposed taking legislative action against such companies.