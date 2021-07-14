Editorial

Kendrick Perkins Rips Gregg Popovich For His ‘Ridiculous’ Behavior After Losing To Australia

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the United States looks on during an exhibition game against the Australia Boomers at Michelob Ultra Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Australia defeated the United States 91-83. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kendrick Perkins thinks Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich needs to humble himself a bit.

Popovich and the USA lost to Australia, and the Spurs head coach behaved like a child in the postgame press conference Monday when pushed on why we’re not blowing teams out anymore. Perkins wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That interview that he did last night and the disrespect that he showed towards [the reporter] last night was flat out ridiculous…He should have been mad at himself. He should have screamed at himself,” Perkins said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN.

You can watch the former Celtics star’s full comments below.

I agree with pretty much every word Perkins said. You know when you get to be cocky? When you’re winning basketball games.

That’s when you can get an attitude with people. It still wouldn’t be right, but it would at least be justified.

You know when you don’t get to behave with an attitude like you’re above people? When you lose back-to-back games to Australia and Nigeria.

It’s 100% unacceptable, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

Do better, Popovich. Do much better.