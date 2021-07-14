Kendrick Perkins Rips Gregg Popovich For His ‘Ridiculous’ Behavior After Losing To Australia

Kendrick Perkins thinks Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich needs to humble himself a bit.

Popovich and the USA lost to Australia, and the Spurs head coach behaved like a child in the postgame press conference Monday when pushed on why we’re not blowing teams out anymore. Perkins wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Popovich has an exchange with a reporter postgame Team USA loss to Australia #nba #gospursgo #teamusa pic.twitter.com/sedy3N45ra — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) July 13, 2021

“That interview that he did last night and the disrespect that he showed towards [the reporter] last night was flat out ridiculous…He should have been mad at himself. He should have screamed at himself,” Perkins said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN.

You can watch the former Celtics star’s full comments below.

Team USA needs to check themselves on the defensive end, have some pride and humility… and that includes coach Popovich — the arrogance he showed in that press conference is how they looked on D! We lean on Kyrie about how he handles the media, well same damn thing for Pop… pic.twitter.com/a7WRH42lGC — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 13, 2021

I agree with pretty much every word Perkins said. You know when you get to be cocky? When you’re winning basketball games.

That’s when you can get an attitude with people. It still wouldn’t be right, but it would at least be justified.

You know when you don’t get to behave with an attitude like you’re above people? When you lose back-to-back games to Australia and Nigeria.

It’s 100% unacceptable, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

The USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Is A Disgrace To America. The Players Should Be Embarrassed https://t.co/wX7XhydVpJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2021

Do better, Popovich. Do much better.