Mission BBQ Sponsors Wisconsin’s Offensive Line

Wisconsin’s offensive line has agreed to a huge NIL deal with Mission BBQ.

Quarterback Graham Mertz announced Tuesday night that the popular BBQ chain has reached a sponsorship with the big guys responsible for protecting him.

Financial details weren’t released, but I’m sure the guys on Wisconsin’s line are being taken care of!

Excited to announce that @MissionBBQ will be the official BBQ of our entire O-Line room here at Wisconsin! Gotta keep the big boys fed!!! pic.twitter.com/PBO1iFcVFA — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) July 14, 2021

While I don’t know much about Mission BBQ, a quick Google search told me that they seem like the perfect partner for Wisconsin’s offensive line.

BBQ is what big guys like to eat, and nobody has bigger guys up front than Wisconsin.

Excited to announce our partnership with @MissionBBQ as the official BBQ of the Wisconsin O-Line! pic.twitter.com/o44FtIBbJD — Josh Seltzner (@JSeltzner) July 14, 2021

Isn’t the era of NIL awesome? Players are finally earning some money on the side as they make schools across the country billions and billions of dollars.

This is America, and people deserve to get paid what they’re worth. Now, Mission BBQ is cutting checks to the men responsible for protecting Graham Mertz.

I love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSION BBQ (@missionbbq)

At some point, Culver’s has to step in and sponsor members of our football and basketball programs. It’s the most popular restaurant in the state, and was literally founded in Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culver’s (@culvers)

Make it happen!