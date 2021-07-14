Naked Woman Stuck Between Two Concrete Walls Rescued

A naked woman was rescued Tuesday by authorities after she somehow got stuck between two concrete walls of a building.

The incident unfolded around 2:00 p.m., in the 1020 block of North Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana, California. Workers in a nearby business heard screams from a woman begging for help, according to KTLA. The employees could not determine where the cries were coming from and called authorities.

“We heard a lady in the back, behind our shop, screaming, screaming, screaming,” the unidentified owner of the business told KTLA. “We called the cops and the cops came in and got on the roof and looked between the two walls and she’s all naked. She was in pain. She was screaming in pain. She was upside down too.”

Police eventually found the woman in an eight-inch-wide gap between the two walls, and called fire rescuers to the scene, according to the report.

Video footage posted to the Orange County Fire Authority Twitter shows a rescue team drilling into a concrete wall in an attempt to free the woman.

OCFA technical rescue team is on scene in the 1020 block of N Harbor Blvd in @CityofSantaAna attempting to get to get an adult female wedged between two walls out. pic.twitter.com/fvBznHlUrg — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021

Firefighters continue to breach the wall while keeping an eye on the female and ventilating the area. pic.twitter.com/ZJe6ZyqmmH — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021

Rescuers had to drill a hole into the wall to insert a camera in order to see how to get the woman out, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told KTLA. (RELATED: Naked Woman Missing For Weeks Found In Storm Drain After Good Samaritan Heard Screams From Below)

Nguyen said the woman was “wedged in there” and that rescuers could not “physically get in there and she [couldn’t] crawl out,” according to Fox 11.

After nearly two and a half hours firefighters managed to free the woman.

After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out. Our paramedics will be assessing her now. We appreciate everyone has questions. We will release details when they become available. pic.twitter.com/TgU1fO9jiZ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021

It is unclear how she got stuck in the wall.

“That’s a mystery to all of us here right now,” Nguyen told KTLA.