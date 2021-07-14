Netflix Releases Awesome Trailer For ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for season two of “Outer Banks.”

The hit show from the streaming giant took the entertainment world by storm in 2020, and fans have been desperately waiting for its July 30th return.

Well, judging from the trailer released Wednesday morning, we’re going to be in for an absolutely epic time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am for the start of season two of “Outer Banks.” I was really surprised by how much I liked season one.

It gave me serious “Goonies” vibes, but with an R-rating at times. Was it corny at moments? For sure, but the corny moments weren’t nearly enough to derail how fun it was.

Now, we get season two in a little more than two weeks. If that doesn’t fire you up, then I don’t know what will because I’m super excited.

We need to know what John B, Sarah and the rest of the gang are up to as they hunt for lost treasure and hidden secrets from the past!

Make sure to check out season two starting July 30th! You know I’ll be watching.