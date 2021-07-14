Ohio Football Coach Frank Solich Retires

Ohio football coach Frank Solich has retired.

After 16 years with the Bobcats, the winningest football coach in MAC history has decided to step away from the game to focus on his health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin will take over as head coach.

It’s hard to put in words what @CoachSolich has done for Ohio football. Today, Frank Solich announces his retirement. Thank you, coach Solich. Read more: https://t.co/M3wh2NHShF pic.twitter.com/2OZN9TYkd1 — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) July 14, 2021

“After [55] years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue. I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin,” Solich said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Coach Solich will stay on in Ohio Athletic Department as an advisor to @juliecromerOHIO and a resource to our students, coaches and staff. — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) July 14, 2021

I don’t think anyone really expected this to happen. This is very surprising news to get our Wednesday started.

Not only was Solich an outstanding coach at Ohio, but he was also the last really great coach Nebraska had. He went 58-19 with the Cornhuskers and 115-82 at Ohio for a total record of 173-101.

Since his departure in Lincoln, it’s been a nonstop disaster for the program.

Frank Solich’s win% at Ohio: .584, with only 2 losing seasons Ohio’s win% the previous 16 years: .308, with 13 losing seasons https://t.co/R3z6fbqyuq — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) July 14, 2021

Now, at the age of 76, he’s decided to step away from the game he’s been a part of for decades to focus on his health.

The downfall of Nebraska football begins and ends with the firing of Frank Solich. By all accounts a great football coach and better human. https://t.co/7iA7oC1Gwr — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 14, 2021

Let’s all hope he enjoys the retirement he’s earned and takes care of his health issues.