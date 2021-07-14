Editorial

Ohio Football Coach Frank Solich Retires

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Frank Solich of the Ohio Bobcats yells for the sideline while playing the Western Michigan Broncos during the MAC Championship on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio football coach Frank Solich has retired.

After 16 years with the Bobcats, the winningest football coach in MAC history has decided to step away from the game to focus on his health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin will take over as head coach.

“After [55] years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue. I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin,” Solich said in a statement Wednesday morning.

I don’t think anyone really expected this to happen. This is very surprising news to get our Wednesday started.

Not only was Solich an outstanding coach at Ohio, but he was also the last really great coach Nebraska had. He went 58-19 with the Cornhuskers and 115-82 at Ohio for a total record of 173-101.

Since his departure in Lincoln, it’s been a nonstop disaster for the program.

Now, at the age of 76, he’s decided to step away from the game he’s been a part of for decades to focus on his health.

Let’s all hope he enjoys the retirement he’s earned and takes care of his health issues.