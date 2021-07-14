‘Get With The Motherf*cking Program’: Pitbull Blasts People Not Understanding Cuba Protests Are About ‘Freedom’

Superstar Pitbull blasted people for not understanding that Cuba protests are about “freedom” and “human rights” as he called on the world to help them.

“This is a message to the world,” the 40-year-old singer shared in a clip he posted on Twitter Wednesday. “We need to stand up, step up. But if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the fuck up.”

“Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event,” he added. “This isn’t about politics, this is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. And bottom line this is about taking action.” (RELATED: State Department Official Claims Cuban Anti-Government Protest Are About COVID-19, Not The Communist Regime)

WATCH:

“It frustrates me, to a certain extent, being a Cuban-American and having a platform to speak to the world and not being able to help my own people,” the “Timber” hitmaker continued. “Not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get them medicine. But most of all not being able to help and really get them what they deserve which is freedom.” (RELATED: Anti-Government Protests Erupt Throughout Cuba, Demanding Freedom)

The music star then called on all “world allies” and “global businesses” get together to help those in Cuba who live under communism, specifically calling out Cuban-American, Jeff Bezos, who he said built one of “the biggest companies in the world” in Amazon and is the “richest man in the world.”

The singer, born Armando Christian Pérez, said people can’t wait for politics to figure things out and that what is needed now is solutions because people there are “losing their lives” over “literally” something “we wake up every day and appreciate which is is freedom.”

“So, to everybody out there, stand up, step up,” he added. “And if you don’t understand, Get with the motherfucking program and wake up. Cause this is about freedom and it’s about human rights. And to everybody in Cuba keep the fight up.”

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets recently to express opposition to the government and dictatorship, chanting “Freedom! Down with Communism!” and “Patria y Vida” (Homeland and Life) in a live Facebook video, as previously reported.

UFC Fighters Beneil Dariush and Jorge Masvidal have also been outspoken lately about the dangers of communism amid the Cuba protests.

WATCH: