Rand Paul Introduces Legislation To Repeal Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul introduced legislation Wednesday that would repeal the federal mask mandate for public transportation.

Paul introduced “The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021,” which would ban the federal government from imposing a mask mandate when using any “transportation hub.” The federal mask was set to expire May 11, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended it to Sept. 13, The Hill reported.

“The federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we’ve already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately,” Paul said in a statement. “I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation. In a free county people will evaluate their personal risk factors and are smart enough to ultimately make medical decisions like wearing a mask themselves.”

A number of Republican senators joined Paul in cosponsoring the legislation, including Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Call On Pelosi To Return House To Normal, End Mask Mandate After New CDC Guidelines Released)

Paul has said that White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was lying to the American people about the need for masks after vaccination.