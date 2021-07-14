REPORT: Kim Jong Un Might Be Vacationing On A ‘Floating Amusement Park’

Life is apparently good when you’re North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

According to NKNews.org, the brutal leader of the hermit kingdom has a 260-foot “floating amusement park” that he or his family is currently using. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kim Jong Un’s private mansion residence in Wonsan is seeing new activity, according to satellite imagery. The DPRK leader’s waterslide boat was seen docked at the main area complex, suggesting use by either him or his family.https://t.co/VV32y57XDX — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) July 14, 2021

The gigantic vessel features “twin twisting waterslides, an Olympic-sized pool and a multistory lounge,” and is located near the dictator’s mansion in Wonsan, according to the same report.

You can see a satellite photo of the ship here.

NEW: Kim Jong Un or his family could be enjoying a newly remodeled “floating amusement park”: -80-meter-long waterslide boat docked near Kim’s Wonsan mansion

-Recent activity seen around the complex

-Another boat spotted at Hodo Peninsula private beachhttps://t.co/VV32y57XDX pic.twitter.com/hHraNrztKr — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) July 13, 2021

Honestly, you can’t hate the player in a situation like this. You have to hate the game. Kim Jong Un is a powerful dictator, and that means he gets to enjoy the perks that come with that role.

Is he a terrible person who rules with an iron fist? Without a doubt, and he deserves to answer for his crimes.

At the same time, being a gigantic thorn in the side of the world must be exhausting and relaxing on a gigantic “floating amusement park” is a first class way to relax.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Kim Jong Un’s boat!