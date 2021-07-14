Editorial

REPORT: Kim Jong Un Might Be Vacationing On A ‘Floating Amusement Park’

PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) are in talks during the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Life is apparently good when you’re North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

According to NKNews.org, the brutal leader of the hermit kingdom has a 260-foot “floating amusement park” that he or his family is currently using. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The gigantic vessel features “twin twisting waterslides, an Olympic-sized pool and a multistory lounge,” and is located near the dictator’s mansion in Wonsan, according to the same report.

You can see a satellite photo of the ship here.

Honestly, you can’t hate the player in a situation like this. You have to hate the game. Kim Jong Un is a powerful dictator, and that means he gets to enjoy the perks that come with that role.

Is he a terrible person who rules with an iron fist? Without a doubt, and he deserves to answer for his crimes.

At the same time, being a gigantic thorn in the side of the world must be exhausting and relaxing on a gigantic “floating amusement park” is a first class way to relax.

