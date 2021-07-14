US

Crowds Gather To Watch ‘Running Of The Goats’ In New York

The second annual “Running of the Goats” event took place Wednesday in Riverside Park in New York City, Patch reported.

Crowds gathered Wednesday morning to see the 24 goats that cleared weeds in the neighborhood in 2019, Patch reported. (RELATED: Over 350 Goats Protect Reagan Library From Fires)

The event began at 11a.m. with live music and speeches from the organizers of the event, according to Patch.

Five of the goats, known as the “Fabulous Five,” will remain in Riverside Park for the rest of the summer and will live between 120th and 125th Street, according to Patch.

The Riverside Park Conservancy is holding an election so New Yorkers can vote for their favorite goat of the “Fabulous Five.” The candidates include Skittles, Buckles, Chalupa, Mallemar and Ms. Bo Peep, according to Patch.