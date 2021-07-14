Crowds Gather To Watch ‘Running Of The Goats’ In New York

The second annual “Running of the Goats” event took place Wednesday in Riverside Park in New York City, Patch reported.

Crowds gathered Wednesday morning to see the 24 goats that cleared weeds in the neighborhood in 2019, Patch reported. (RELATED: Over 350 Goats Protect Reagan Library From Fires)

THEY’RE BAAAAACK: Riverside Park’s famous weed whacking goats returned to raucous acclaim! Crowds cheered them on as they raced down a path at the park on their way to clearing invasive species. | https://t.co/r4Q8DPYyRo pic.twitter.com/0CjV8esa21 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 14, 2021

The event began at 11a.m. with live music and speeches from the organizers of the event, according to Patch.

They’re baaaaaaaack! Goat fans flocked for a historic moment today in Riverside Park. pic.twitter.com/hrH9XTgGeb — Riverside Park Conservancy (@RiversideParkNY) July 14, 2021

Five of the goats, known as the “Fabulous Five,” will remain in Riverside Park for the rest of the summer and will live between 120th and 125th Street, according to Patch.

I’m thrilled to welcome my newest constituents: Skittles, Buckles, Chalupa, Mallemar, & Ms. Bo Peep! Thank you to @JerryNadler @HelenRosenthal & all who attended today & to @DanGarodnick, @RiversideParkNY for finding an ingenious way to preserve one of Manhattan’s best parks! pic.twitter.com/pxAAsrUUcR — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) July 14, 2021

The Riverside Park Conservancy is holding an election so New Yorkers can vote for their favorite goat of the “Fabulous Five.” The candidates include Skittles, Buckles, Chalupa, Mallemar and Ms. Bo Peep, according to Patch.