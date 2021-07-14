Russia Rejects ‘Meddling’ European Court Ruling In Same-Sex Union Recognition

Russia threw out an order by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urging the country to recognize same-sex unions Wednesday.

Fedotova and Others v. Russia, judgment: Lack of any opportunity to have same-sex relationships formally acknowledged: violation https://t.co/VlSKrCIpt3 #ECHR #CEDH #ECHRlegalsummaries — ECHR CEDH (@ECHR_CEDH) July 13, 2021

Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov reiterated Wednesday that homosexual marriages are not permitted under Russia’s Constitution, according to EuroNews.

Following the complaints by a few Russian gay-couples, the ECHR delivered a decision Tuesday that Russia has failed to fulfill its obligations to protect and respect the “private and family life” of same-sex couples, with a ”legal framework acknowledges and safeguards their relationships under domestic law”. (RELATED: European Court Of Human Rights Affirms Church Self-Governance)

The illegality of homosexual marriage in Russia was cemented in last year’s adoption of several constitutional amendments, where marriage is explicitly defined as ”the union between a man and a woman”, according to EuroNews. (RELATED: Vladimir Putin Can Hold Onto Power Until 2036 After Changes To Russia’s Constitution)

Vasily Piskarev, the head of a parliamentary commission in charge of investigating foreign interference, said that the ECHR ruling represents ”meddling in Russian internal affairs in a systemic manner” as it goes against the country’s ”legal and moral foundations”, according to Reuters.

ECHR has delivered decisions against Russia concerning LGBT issues in the past, including a ruling last Tuesday that found Russia guilty of discriminating ”on the basis of gender” in regards to the child visitation rights of a Russian national who was ”going through gender transition”.