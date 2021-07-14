Terrelle Pryor Demands Ohio State Records Be Reinstated For Players Who Took Improper Benefits

Former Ohio State superstar quarterback Terrelle Pryor wants his place in history restored.

Pryor and four other Buckeyes players were sanctioned by the NCAA in 2010 after it was determined they took improper benefits from a tattoo parlor and sold memorabilia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Their incredible 2010 season was vacated from the record books by the school and Jim Tressel was eventually run out of town because of the scandal.

With players now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness, Pryor thinks it’s time for the players who were wiped from the history books in 2010 to be fully restored.

He tweeted an open letter Tuesday, and wrote in part, “We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we’ve always had for them.”

You can read the full letter below.

The time has come @NCAA @OSU_AD @OhioStAthletics @Channel75live @DPo8 @BOOMHERRON1 #solomonThomas @AdamSchefter we should get our wins back records back and legacy of @JimTressel5 back and not looked past it! NCAA suspended us but let us play in the sugar bowl win vs Arkansas pic.twitter.com/pGpEvJCbx5 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 13, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with Pryor’s stance. The guys got tatted up, sold some of their own stuff and were then wiped from the history books.

Eleven years later and the same thing happening is literally unthinkable.

As much as I hate Ohio State, every single player over the course of history who has been cast aside because of taking benefits should have their legacy and stats reinstated. There’s literally no reason not to do it.

I can’t believe I’m saying it, but I stand with Ohio State on this issue!