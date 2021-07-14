Top Tier Group Inc. Shares Expansion Plans for Setting Up Warehouses Around the World

Top Tier Group Inc. has operated different business ventures for ten years, including Top Tier Moving, Top Tier Containers, and Mein Haus Staging, but has just now reached international recognition through Top Tier Safety Supplies, its most successful offering yet. The founder, Michael Theodorou, was driven and motivated to succeed after a failed business relationship that gave him the inspiration to pivot and start this company. From pen and paper to international recognition, the success of Top Tier Group can be attributed to Theodorou because of his drive and motivation.

Adopting International Recognition Requires International Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for PPE and other medical supplies, which were in short supply. Top Tier Group stepped up to the plate, helping to meet this demand all over the world. Now that the company has a customer and client base that is not just local and national, but now international, the need to expand further has become necessary.

The main headquarters for Top Tier Group are in Mississauga, Ontario. However, with the rise in popularity and global demand, the company will be adding additional warehouses worldwide to help fulfill the demands of the industry. The pandemic didn’t just bring growth for the medical supply division but also helped the company become more adaptable and follow regulations more closely.

Dealing With the Obstacles of International Growth

Expanding worldwide, with the goal of being a common brand name in every country, comes with obstacles. Top Tier Group is facing these obstacles head-on, adapting to work with regulatory bodies, finding strategies conducive to the high demand for medical products and PPE, and adapting the organizational structure and design to adapt business processes to fall in line with the high demand. In the future, the company plans to have an active inventory that accommodates over 250,000 products available on-demand.

Taking Brand Awareness International

Top Tier Group and Theodorou use several different marketing strategies to get the brand out into the world. These different strategies include using multiple media and advertising platforms to get the company’s name in front of as many people as possible. Instagram is the company’s primary focus for engagement and impressions. In addition, an ad campaign will be launching in the Greater Toronto area, which incorporates news stations, radio stations, and billboards situated around the city. All moving trucks in the fleet have also been wrapped with the company-branded logo for awareness.

The company’s goal is to diversify its offerings, potentially adding real estate and land development projects to the current offering. The goal seems like a small obstacle considering they were awarded the North American Business Award in 2020 as recognition of their success.