‘It’s Just Too F**king Uncomfortable:’ Gillian Anderson Says She’s Done With Bras

Superstar Gillian Anderson said she’s over wearing bras because “it’s just too fucking uncomfortable,” and she doesn’t care if her breasts reach her “belly button.”

“I don’t wear a bra anymore,” the 52-year-old actress shared during an Instagram Live question and answer session. The comments were noted by Yahoo.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Salma Hayek To Produce Comedy Series About Talking Boobs)

“I can’t wear a bra,” she added. “I’m sorry. “I don’t care… if my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra, it’s just too fucking uncomfortable.” (RELATED: Playboy Model Claims Southwest Airlines ‘Humiliated’ Her After Forcing Her To Cover Up Boobs On Flight)

WATCH:

GILLIAN ANDERSON DOESN’T WEAR BRAS ANYMORE. EVERYBODY CLAPPED EVERYBODY SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/lRvNGYHPHx — melanie (@blnchdubois) July 12, 2021

The “X-Files” star wasn’t the only one feeling that way about the undergarment and their boobs, the outlet noted.

“I don’t wear bras anymore,” one person replied. “I wear tank tops with the shelf bra. Much more comfortable.”

Another person added, “Me too! 17 months isolation/working from home, then retirement…Gillian is absolutely correct, bras are a torture device! (For women anyway!)”

“I agree—I haven’t worn one since I was 12, sooooo uncomfortable!” a third person replied. “Baggy shirts maybe, bras hard no!”

One writer and social campaigner, Nicky Clark with The Independent, praised the Netflix star’s attitude towards “sagging breasts,” CNN reported.

“I applaud Gillian Anderson’s attitude to sagging breasts — it highlights our love-hate relationship with an item of clothing that is supposedly good for us, without necessarily being good to us,” Clark wrote in an opinion piece for the outlet.