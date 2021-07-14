Zac Efron Shares Heartwarming Video Of Sneaking His Grandfather Out Of A Nursing Home For A Soccer Game

Zac Efron recently shared an awesome video involving his grandfather.

The Hollywood superstar posted a video of sneaking his grandfather out of a nursing home to watch the England/Italy Euro 2020 game.

“I’ve come to bust Grandpa out of here,” the former “High School Musical” star said to open the video. Give it a watch below. It might be the most wholesome thing you see all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

I don’t know why, but I absolutely loved this video. Obviously, the entire thing is staged, and he didn’t sneak him away without people realizing.

Despite that fact, it’s still awesome and the “Mission: Impossible” music was the perfect touch.

Watching sporting events with your parents and grandparents is one of the best things about being a sports fan.

To this day, I watch the Lions game on Thanksgiving every single year I’m back in Wisconsin with my mom’s dad.

If I’m in the state, then that’s what I’m doing.

So, I definitely understand why Efron wanted to get his grandpa out of the nursing home in order to watch the big soccer game together.

If you don’t find that wholesome, then you’re no fan of mine.

Props to Efron for taking care of his grandpa and being a chill dude.