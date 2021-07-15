‘American Horror Stories’ Starts Thursday On Hulu

“American Horror Stories” has arrived on Hulu.

The new horror series from Ryan Murphy dropped July 15 on the streaming platform, and millions of "AHS" fans are fired up.

From Murder House and beyond. The haunts keep coming. American Horror Stories premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/yvS60z3cT1 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 9, 2021

Unlike his original horror show, “American Horror Stories” will focus on a new story every single week instead of a single story told over the course of a season.

Judging from the previews we’ve seen so far, it looks like it’s going to be an awesome and chilling series.

Your summer of horror starts here. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Stories now. The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/vTRNqLrVnZ — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 8, 2021

As I’ve said many times, when “AHS” is at its best, it’s one of the best shows that’s ever been made. There have been some outstanding seasons.

Unfortunately, there have also been some really bad seasons. Hopefully, “American Horror Stories” trends towards the former instead of the latter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

No matter what, I’m excited to see if “American Horror Stories” lives up to the hype. Check it out on Hulu and make sure to check back for my full review!