‘GRATITUDE And BLESSED’: Britney Spears Celebrates New Representation In Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears celebrated a judge’s decision Thursday that allowed her to hire her own legal representation regarding her conservatorship case, according to a post on Spears’ Instagram.

Spears posted a video on Instagram in which she stated her gratitude and that she was blessed for the court’s decision.

“Coming along, folks … coming along,” Spears posted on her Instagram along with a middle finger emoji. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny officially approved the resignation of Spears’ former attorney, Sam Ingham, and agreed to allow Spears’ choice, Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, to represent her, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Devastating’: People Rally To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship)

“I’m not representing her alone,” Rosengart said. He explained that he would be aided by a team of attorneys that have probate experience, Fox News reported.

Spears’ excitement over the decision comes after much media scrutiny over the details of her conservatorship. “You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!,” she said on Instagram. “Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today.”

Spears concluded the post with the trending social media hashtag “#FreeBritney.”