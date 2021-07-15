‘It’s Just Devastating’: People Rally To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Several people gathered to draw attention to Britney Spears’ abusive conservatorship, rally organizers told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“For lack of better words, I could give two shits if she ever performs again,” Patrick Thomas, 34, told the DCNF. “If it would be better for her mental health to never ever perform again, I would want her to never perform again.”

Spears has reportedly been forced to perform and undergo medical treatments such as birth control without her consent, according to Fox News.

WASHINGTON — Around 20 people attended a “Free Britney” rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon to call attention to the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship, organizers told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A Los Angeles county judge decided Britney Spears would be allowed to chose her own legal representation, CNN reported Wednesday. Spears said she plans to press charges against her father, Jamie Spears, who has played a major role in her conservatorship.

“I mean, I think the scariest thing about this is that Britney Spears is one of the biggest global entertainers of our time, and I believe she’s up there with the likes of Madonna and Michael Jackson, and, you know, there’s so much attention on her, and she is still fighting to get out of this conservatorship,” Patrick Thomas told the DCNF.

“I personally can’t imagine being trapped in conservatorship with no family and having my conservators watching this on the news and seeing that nothing is being done about it,” Thomas added. “I would feel that literally all hope is lost for me. It’s just devastating.”

While the main purpose of the rally was to draw attention to Britney Spears’ conservatorship and advocate for her freedom, rally organizer Patrick Thomas, 34, told the DCNF that the group wants to raise awareness for all Americans facing abusive conservatorships. The rally organizers encouraged attendees to contact their congressional representatives to urge them to establish a bipartisan coalition to look into the American conservatorship program and establish new federal regulations.

“It’s estimated that there are 1.3 million people in conservatorships. You guys said [the other rally organizers], allegedly, that 1,000’s upon 1,000s’ of them are corrupt and not needed,” rally organizer Dylan Spence, 29, told the DCNF.

A conservatorship means a judge has appointed someone to be legally responsible for another person who can’t manage their own affairs, according to the Wall Street Journal. The conservator manages the person’s finances and is responsible for providing for the person’s basic needs or managing a person’s estate and financial assets.

“I think it’s interesting to a lot of people point to Britney’s mental health as a reason why she should be in a conservatorship and that’s absolutely not a reason why, so, I think also just trying to get more compassion from people about mental health awareness,” Spence added.

Spears, 39, said she wanted to end her conservatorship during a virtual appearance in a Los Angeles Superior Court on June 23, Fox News reported. Spears last appeared in court in 2019 where she said she didn’t think she “was heard on any level” and that her father “loved” controlling her life, according to Fox News.

“There’s a lot of people rallying behind her, we’re willing to fight for her freedom. I think at any cost now, especially since the national attention you know,” rally organizer Spence told the DCNF.

“We love her, we hear her, her feelings are validated, which I don’t feel like they have been for a long time,” Spence added. “So, we’re happy to be here to tell her that they are and we’re pushing for her freedom.”

Spears said she’s been forced to perform against her will and was required to have an IUD implanted that she wants to be removed, according to court documents obtained by the New York Times on June 22.

Spence added, “I think as fans, it’s important to us that Britney Spears the person is happy. It’s not necessarily about Britney Spears the brand.” (RELATED: Report: Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Wants $50,000 A Month To Cover Security Costs Following Death Threats)

The rally organizers told the DCNF that “the brand” likely doesn’t reflect Spears’ wishes since her father has so much control over what she is allowed to do. The rally organizers said they want Spears’ conservators to be federally charged for their crimes against the pop star.

“We don’t care if she wants to retire, we just want her to be happy and free,” rally organizer Erika Gutierrez, 42, told the DCNF. “And if she does want to continue to work, we hope that it’s all under her terms.”

