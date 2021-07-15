Conor McGregor Says He Had Multiple Stress Fractures Going Into His Fight Against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor claimed he was injured before ever stepping into the octagon against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish-born UFC star got obliterated by Poirier during their UFC 264 bout, and he ended up suffering a serious leg injury at the end of round one. Now, he wants people to believe he was hurt before the fight even started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman 🇵🇸 (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

“I was injured going into the fight…I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out,” McGregor said in a video tweeted Thursday by ESPN.

McGregor also said UFC doctors were aware of his medical condition. You can watch his full comments below.

“I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out.” Conor McGregor describes shin and ankle injuries he says he had heading into #UFC264 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/0BgO3lOXpD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 15, 2021

I hate to sound pessimistic here, but I don’t buy this at all from McGregor. Not one bit. He wants fans to believe the UFC knew he had multiple stress fractures but put him in the octagon anyways?

Yeah, I’m simply not buying that the UFC would run that risk with their most famous fighter. No shot at all.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Now, do I believe he hurt it very early on in the fight like Poirier claimed after the fight was done? Yes, I believe McGregor was hurt very quickly.

In fact, I’d argue that fact is pretty obvious.

However, I simply refuse to believe Dana White and the UFC knew McGregor was on the verge of destroying his leg and let him fight anyways.

That just makes zero sense.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

Unless I can see some proof, I’m never believing that McGregor was hurt before the fight ever started. It’s just too unbelievable.