Conor McGregor Says He Had Multiple Stress Fractures Going Into His Fight Against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor Injury Conor McGregor (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters with edits)

Conor McGregor claimed he was injured before ever stepping into the octagon against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish-born UFC star got obliterated by Poirier during their UFC 264 bout, and he ended up suffering a serious leg injury at the end of round one. Now, he wants people to believe he was hurt before the fight even started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I was injured going into the fight…I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out,” McGregor said in a video tweeted Thursday by ESPN.

McGregor also said UFC doctors were aware of his medical condition. You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to sound pessimistic here, but I don’t buy this at all from McGregor. Not one bit. He wants fans to believe the UFC knew he had multiple stress fractures but put him in the octagon anyways?

Yeah, I’m simply not buying that the UFC would run that risk with their most famous fighter. No shot at all.

Now, do I believe he hurt it very early on in the fight like Poirier claimed after the fight was done? Yes, I believe McGregor was hurt very quickly.

In fact, I’d argue that fact is pretty obvious.

However, I simply refuse to believe Dana White and the UFC knew McGregor was on the verge of destroying his leg and let him fight anyways.

That just makes zero sense.

Unless I can see some proof, I’m never believing that McGregor was hurt before the fight ever started. It’s just too unbelievable.