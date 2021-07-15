Editorial

Dwayne Haskins And His Wife Deny Allegations Of A Fight After She Was Arrested

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Dwayne Haskins and his wife Kalabrya have denied allegations of a huge fight in Las Vegas.

The wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was recently arrested on a charge of domestic battery after she allegedly punched Haskins in the face and knocked a tooth out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, both posted on their Instagram stories that the story might not be accurate. According to BroBible, Kalabrya wrote, “Y’all really shouldn’t believe everything you read…smh This is sad.”

Haskins echoed her stance and wrote, “If they don’t have a story these days, they’ll make one. Life is always on, man, I never get a break.”

The good news here is that the story seems pretty cut and dry. Haskins either got his tooth knocked out or he didn’t.

He either has all his teeth in his mouth or he doesn’t. There’s not much middle ground there. It seems like it shouldn’t be terribly hard to figure out the truth.

Also, some of the reactions on Twitter to this story are pretty gross. I’m not going to link them here, but people have a lot of jokes out there!

As Cardale Jones pointed out, nobody would be laughing if the alleged roles were reversed.

We’ll see how it all shakes out but it’s obviously not a great situation.