Dwayne Haskins And His Wife Deny Allegations Of A Fight After She Was Arrested

Dwayne Haskins and his wife Kalabrya have denied allegations of a huge fight in Las Vegas.

The wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was recently arrested on a charge of domestic battery after she allegedly punched Haskins in the face and knocked a tooth out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DOMESTIC TROUBLE: Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is charged with domestic battery and Pittsburgh Steelers backup QB Dwayne Haskins is missing a tooth after a July 3 incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas https://t.co/hgACQzLu2Y #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 15, 2021

However, both posted on their Instagram stories that the story might not be accurate. According to BroBible, Kalabrya wrote, “Y’all really shouldn’t believe everything you read…smh This is sad.”

Haskins echoed her stance and wrote, “If they don’t have a story these days, they’ll make one. Life is always on, man, I never get a break.”

Wife Of NFL Quarterback Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Situation. The Allegations Are Scary https://t.co/pmQBUtWpUQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2021

The good news here is that the story seems pretty cut and dry. Haskins either got his tooth knocked out or he didn’t.

He either has all his teeth in his mouth or he doesn’t. There’s not much middle ground there. It seems like it shouldn’t be terribly hard to figure out the truth.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was allegedly injured by his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins. She is suspected of punching him in the mouth and is facing a domestic violence charge.https://t.co/RzFuO2hzuR pic.twitter.com/4Zt54vO0FS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 15, 2021

Also, some of the reactions on Twitter to this story are pretty gross. I’m not going to link them here, but people have a lot of jokes out there!

As Cardale Jones pointed out, nobody would be laughing if the alleged roles were reversed.

The same people making all these jokes and laughing about Dwayne Haskins being a victim of domestic violence, are the same people that would’ve been calling for his HEAD if the roles were flipped! No form of violence towards ANYONE is acceptable and damn sure isn’t funny. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) July 15, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out but it’s obviously not a great situation.