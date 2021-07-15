Editorial

Elvis Merzlikins Says Matiss Kivlenieks Died Saving 50 People During Tragic Fireworks Accident

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 16: Matiss Kivlenieks #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on January 16, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins gave a powerful speech during the memorial service for Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks, who was also a goalie on the Blue Jackets, was killed during a tragic fireworks accident on the Fourth of July after he was struck in the chest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) 

During the memorial service, his teammate revealed that Kivlenieks died sacrificing himself to save around 50 other people from getting hit.

“He saved my son, he saved my wife and he saved me…If that wasn’t me, my wife or son, that would have been 50 other people. He died a hero. That’s not me saying it. That was the doctors saying it … He saved a lot of lives,” Merzlikins said as he fought back tears.

You can watch his full comments below.

This is such a tragic story. It’s almost difficult to put into words just how sad it is. Kivlenieks was only 24 years old at the time of his death.

He was just a young man with his entire future ahead of him as a person and as a hockey player.

Now, we’ve learned that he died so that dozens of others could live and avoid danger during the fireworks tragedy.

It’s stories like this one that really bring to mind just how brave some people can be in moments of crisis.

Rest easy, Kivlenieks. The man will forever be remembered as a hero for saving Merzlikins, his family and others.