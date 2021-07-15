Ian Rapoport Says He Has ‘A Strong Feeling’ Aaron Rodgers Will Play For The Packers This Season

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Green Bay Packers this season.

After months and months of feuding between the Packers and the franchise's star quarterback, it sounds like the star passer will inevitably return to wearing green and gold.

‘Couple Weeks’: Aaron Rodgers Gives Fans A Huge Update On His Future https://t.co/7M62ZwpQ5V — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2021

During a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport said he has “a strong feeling” that Rodgers will be slinging passes this season for the Packers.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I don’t know if he’ll be there the day it starts. I do have a strong feeling that he’ll be playing for them”@RapSheet on Aaron Rodgers & training camp with the #Packers #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Quq2DiyJmI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2021

For those of you who have been following along, my opinion on this subject has shifted dramatically.

Six weeks ago, I thought there was pretty much no chance Rodgers ever suited up for the Packers again. To me, it looked like a done deal.

Now, we’re sitting in the middle of July, and I’m starting to think it’d be a surprise at this point if Rodgers didn’t return to the Packers.

There’s silence from both sides, and that has to mean the wheels are spinning behind the scenes. If they weren’t, then you’d hear about it from someone.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I think Packers fans can take a deep breath and relax.