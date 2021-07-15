Jen Psaki Says White House Believes Communism Is ‘A Failed Ideology’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the White House believed communism was a “failed ideology.”

Psaki told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that the Biden administration believed communism had failed the people of Cuba, many of whom have taken to the streets to call for freedom in recent days. (RELATED: Psaki Refuses To Definitely Say Cubans Are Fleeing Due To Communism)

WATCH:

Doocy repeated the same question he had asked at Wednesday’s press briefing, pressing Psaki on the underlying reasons for ongoing protests in Cuba.

“Now that you’ve had a few days to think about it, does this White House still think the protests in Cuba are happening because people are upset about a rise in COVID cases there or is there some thought maybe given to the possibility that they are protesting because they are sick of communism?” Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘Get With The Motherf*cking Program’: Music Star Blasts People Not Understanding Cuba Protests Are About ‘Freedom’)

“Well, Peter, first I would say communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom,” Psaki replied, adding that the Cuban government’s failure to support the people would impact the people’s ability to get access to health care and medical supplies.

“This has been a government, an authoritarian communist regime, that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba, hence we’re seeing that in the streets, but I would note that the ideology of the government, which has failed, has led to a lack of access to economic opportunity, to medical supplies, to COVID vaccines, so all of those pieces are true,” Psaki concluded.

Doocy continued to press, noting that protesters in the United States had sided with the Cuban people and were asking in the streets, “Where is Biden?”

“Where is he? What is he doing to protect these people who are rising up against the leaders of this failed experiment?” he asked.

Psaki replied that the Biden administration stood with the Cuban people and was looking for ways to help them that would not also “pad the pockets” of corrupt leaders in the country.