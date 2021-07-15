Biden Says Communism Is A ‘Universally Failed System,’ And Socialism Is No ‘Useful Substitute’

Communism is a “universally failed system” and socialism is “not a very useful substitute,” President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday.

Biden made the statement in response to questions at a dual press conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Reporters asked Biden whether he agreed with White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s description of communism as a “failed ideology” earlier Thursday. Biden’s White House has faced scrutiny on the issue following the eruption of anti-communist protests in Cuba.

“Communism is a failed system, universally failed system, and I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that’s another story,” Biden said.

Biden went on to state that the U.S. does not currently plan to send troops to either Cuba or Haiti, which is also facing political upheaval in the wake of the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.

“With regard to the circumstances under which we would send military troops to Haiti, we’re only sending American Marines to our embassy,” he said.

Biden’s statement echoed Psaki’s comments on communism earlier Thursday.

“Now that you’ve had a few days to think about it, does this White House still think the protests in Cuba are happening because people are upset about a rise in COVID cases there or is there some thought maybe given to the possibility that they are protesting because they are sick of communism?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘Get With The Motherf*cking Program’: Music Star Blasts People Not Understanding Cuba Protests Are About ‘Freedom’)

“Well, Peter, first I would say communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom,” Psaki responded. “This has been a government, an authoritarian communist regime, that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba, hence we’re seeing that in the streets, but I would note that the ideology of the government, which has failed, has led to a lack of access to economic opportunity, to medical supplies, to COVID vaccines, so all of those pieces are true.”

Biden’s and Paski’s statement come days after Psaki appeared to shy away from stating that ongoing protests in Cuba were in fact anti-communist.