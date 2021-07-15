Megan Fox Goes After Critics Coming At Her With ‘Pitchforks’ Over Trump ‘Was A Legend’ Comment

Actress Megan Fox called out critics who slammed her for comments calling former President Donald Trump a “legend” and saying he was received well by the crowd at a UFC event.

“UHMMM… I DO NOT ALIGN MYSELF WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY OR INDIVIDUAL POLITICIANS,” she wrote in all-caps on her Instagram story Wednesday night. “I NEVER SAID DONALD TRUMP IS A LEGEND. I SAID HE WAS A LEGEND… IN THAT ARENA (KEY PART OF THE SENTENCE).” (RELATED: Megan Fox Opens Up About Doing Hallucinogenic Tea And Vomiting With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica)

Megan Fox Clarifies Comments Calling Donald Trump “a Legend” Amid Backlash https://t.co/TcuSWiA8d3 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 15, 2021

“THE ARENA WAS FILLED WITH UFC FIGHT FANS,” she added. “MANY OF THEM CLEARLY REPUBLICAN BASED OFF THE INSANE CROWD REACTION HE RECEIVED WALK-MOBILE VENUE. THAT WAS AN OBSERVABLE FACT. NOT MY OPINION.”

The actress also called people out for their “uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality.”

Fox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her recent trip to the UFC fight in Las Vegas between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. She said that she was in a row with Justin Bieber and other celebrities, including Trump.

“I was in a row with Bieber and Trump was also in my row,” Fox said. “I’d never seen the Secret Service in person before so he had like 30 Secrete Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”