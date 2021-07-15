Game Four Of The NBA Finals Gets Better TV Ratings As The Bucks Beat The Suns

TV ratings improved Wednesday for game four of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Bucks beating the Suns in game four of the NBA Finals to even the series averaged 7.38 viewers on ABC in the early data, which is the best ratings through four games the series had had in the early numbers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will go up as more data rolls in.

It certainly looks like game four is going to finish with the best ratings yet for the NBA Finals, and that’s good news for the league.

Are the numbers anywhere near what they were a few years ago? No, but it does appear like people are actually starting to tune in.

Now, does this mean the NBA is all of a sudden fixed just because game four of the NBA Finals saw a bump in the ratings?

Not at all, and anyone who makes that argument is a moron. The league has still gone out of its way to commit suicide, and one increased game doesn’t mean much, especially when compared to older seasons.

Three years ago, NBA Finals games had more than 17 million viewers. Now, games don’t even hit eight millions viewers. The league went woke, and destroyed itself in the process. When you piss fans off, people stop watching. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/jJ8Igz9qVv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 8, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch game five this Saturday night at 9:00 EST on ABC!