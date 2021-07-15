Accused Parkland Shooter Attacks Prison Guard In Video Released During Court Case

Newly released surveillance video captures the moment when accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County Jail officer in 2018.

Cruz is pacing around in circles in what The Associated Press (AP) defines as a recreational area of the prison on Nov. 13, 2018, video, posted to YouTube by Law & Crime on Wednesday, shows.

Sgt. Raymond Beltran, identified by the AP, is seen sitting at one of the tables. The video was released Wednesday at Cruz’s first in-person court appearance on battery and assault charges in connection with the incident, according to the AP.

The video, which has no sound, shows Cruz continually pacing with his head down for several minutes until he stops feet away from Beltran while the two are speaking. (RELATED: Suspected Gunman In Stoneman Douglas Shooting Said He Heard ‘Demons’ In Released Video Footage)

Beltran told investigators he told Cruz to stop dragging his feet as it would damage his shoes, according to the AP. Cruz is seen flipping off Beltran and then charging him. The suspect then goes to the ground with Beltran, punching the guard in the head.

WATCH:



Cruz eventually frees himself from Beltran’s grip and the two men are seen in a boxing-like stance. Cruz appears to throw at least two punches before Beltran strikes back, knocking Cruz to the ground. Cruz eventually walks away from Beltran before laying down on the floor and putting his hands behind his back.

Cruz’s defense team has reportedly indicated it would argue Beltran provoked the attack after allegedly mistreating Cruz previously.

Cruz is accused of fatally shooting 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.