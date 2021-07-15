Pregnant Man Emojis Could Now Become A Thing

The next emoji draft list, which was released Thursday by Emojipedia, contains a pregnant man emoji that could be approved in September of 2021.

A pregnant woman emoji already exists, so the new emojis would add a “pregnant man” and “pregnant person.” According to the Emojipedia blog, the new emojis “recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people.” Another possible addition is a person with a crown, which Emojipedia describes as “a gender-inclusive alternative to the existing emojis for princess and prince.”

The pregnant man and pregnant person emojis were added to the drafts of emoji 14.0 in 2021, and if approved, could begin showing up on devices beginning in mid-2022. (RELATED: Buckle Up! Because Gender Neutral Emojis Are Here In A Big Way)

Twitter users mocked the potential new emoji once it was posted Wednesday.

“I’m really over this pregnant man bullshit,” said Daily Wire Editorial Director Emily Zanotti.

“I tried to warn you people about emojis and you wouldn’t listen,” said the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

“The Left believes a gun emoji is far too dangerous but 12 options for pregnant men must be included,” said Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. “Remember this when they claim to be moderate!”

The Unicode Consortium has historically worked on more “inclusive” emojis with every new update. In 2020, they unveiled a gender-neutral Santa and a trans flag emoji. In 2019, the new emojis were also centered around inclusivity and added gender-neutral couples holding hands, mixed-race couples, seeing-eye dogs, wheelchairs, and deaf and blind individuals.