REPORT: Japan Might Lose $15 Billion With Fans Banned From The Olympics

Japan stands to lose a shocking amount of money without fans attending the Olympics.

Fans are banned from the games in Tokyo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the decision to restrict attendance will come at a high price.

According to WalletHub, the economic impact of fans being barred from the games is about $15 billion! Yes, $15 billion!

WalletHub also reported that Japan is expected to spend $26 billion just to host the games in Tokyo starting in a few days.

So, not only is Japan losing a ton of money without fans in attendance, but the country is also spending an unreal amount just to make sure the games happen.

At some point, you just have to ask whether or not it’s even worth hosting the Olympics if you’re just tossing money into a furnace.

That’s one hell of a tough pill to swallow. I don’t care how prestigious hosting is, that’s not a winning formula.

As I’ve said since the start, if it’s safe enough for the athletes to compete, then it’s safe enough for fans to be in attendance. There’s simply no excuse for the ban.

It makes no sense at all that we can have the Olympic village, but fans are banned!

You can catch the start of the Olympics July 23 for those of you interested! I’ll probably still be complaining about fans being barred.