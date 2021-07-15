Editorial

Richard Sherman’s Wife Said The NFL Star Was Threatening To Kill Himself On 911 Call

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to facing the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The 911 call from Richard Sherman’s arrest has been released, and it’s a bit disturbing.

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM published the 911 call from Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss early Wednesday morning, and she immediately told the dispatch operator that he was drunk and threatening to kill himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Moss also told dispatch that Sherman had allegedly sent text messages to people stating that he was going to hang himself. You can listen to the disturbing 911 call below.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of burglary domestic violence after allegedly trying to force his way into a residence and fighting with police.

As you can tell from the 911 call, it was clearly a serious situation and Sherman and people around him needed help.

His wife sounded incredibly nervous and scared in the audio.

Adam Schefter also reported that police are investigating the former Seahawks defensive back in a single-vehicle hit and run after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier.

More than anything, it sounds like Richard Sherman was having a terrible night if he’s guilty of the allegations against him.

Hopefully, he gets any help he might need because allegedly threatening to kill yourself is a sign that something serious is going on.

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.