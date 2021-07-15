Richard Sherman’s Wife Said The NFL Star Was Threatening To Kill Himself On 911 Call

The 911 call from Richard Sherman’s arrest has been released, and it’s a bit disturbing.

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM published the 911 call from Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss early Wednesday morning, and she immediately told the dispatch operator that he was drunk and threatening to kill himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Moss also told dispatch that Sherman had allegedly sent text messages to people stating that he was going to hang himself. You can listen to the disturbing 911 call below.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of burglary domestic violence after allegedly trying to force his way into a residence and fighting with police.

As you can tell from the 911 call, it was clearly a serious situation and Sherman and people around him needed help.

His wife sounded incredibly nervous and scared in the audio.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times: “He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Adam Schefter also reported that police are investigating the former Seahawks defensive back in a single-vehicle hit and run after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier.

Washington State Police also are investigating Richard Sherman in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property. State police say that at about 1:00 a.m. PT, they received a report of a single-car incident. A car struck a concrete barrier — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

The driver apparently was able to drive the vehicle off the exit and abandoned it in a nearby parking lot. The registration was run, and it came back to Richard Sherman. https://t.co/WvJgxn9OfX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

More than anything, it sounds like Richard Sherman was having a terrible night if he’s guilty of the allegations against him.

Hopefully, he gets any help he might need because allegedly threatening to kill yourself is a sign that something serious is going on.

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.