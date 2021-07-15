Richard Sherman Allegedly Threatened To Fight Police To The Death, Was Maced By Family Members

More details are coming out about Richard Sherman’s arrest and they paint a very dark picture.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Washington on charges of domestic violent residential burglary, domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest after allegedly trying to cause issues at a residence while intoxicated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a 911 call made by his wife, it was also alleged that he was threatening to kill himself.

In a police report released late Thursday afternoon by the Redmond Police Department, it’s also alleged that Sherman threatened to fight officers to the death.

The report states the following in part:

RPD Officers were advised by RPD Dispatch that Sherman had made comments directly to law enforcement officials with the Maple Valley Police Department that he was suicidal and that if they touched him it would be a “fight to the death”. Sherman made mention to MapleValley Police Department officers that he would be respectful however if any of them touched him, he would take their gun away. Sherman prior to direct physical contact was non-compliant and highly confrontational, even after having been explained the nature of the law enforcement response and how probable cause existed for his arrest. Sherman was spoken to by Sergeant C. Tell in a polite, professional manner…referring to him as Mr. Sherman, however Sherman continued to be verbally non-compliant.

The report also states the NFL free agent “had been ‘bear maced’ by family members while he attempted to force open the front door to the residence.”

Redmond Police Release 911 Audio and Case Reports from Arrest of Mr. Richard Sherman https://t.co/7vTc3JkYoY pic.twitter.com/IdBTeC8B7J — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) July 15, 2021

This whole situation is beyond sad at this point. If even 20% of the allegations against Sherman are true, the situation is downright tragic.

The man was allegedly suicidal and willing to fight cops to the death. Again, they’re just allegations in the report, but they’re still incredibly disturbing.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times: “He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

More than anything, this seems like a massive cry for help from the former 49ers and Seahawks star. Clearly, he’s going through something very rough in life at the moment.

Richard Sherman allegedly threatened to fight police to the death and take their guns if they touched him. The man needs serious help, and for the sake of his family, I hope he gets it. https://t.co/1FWGh6N4KG pic.twitter.com/Phs6el3rDy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

Let’s all hope he gets the help he needs before things get even worse.