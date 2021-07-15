Rick Contreras Shares 5 Success Tips for E-Commerce Sellers in 2021

L​ast year changed the way we shop. As 2020 continued to power through the restrictions and regulations forced on us by a devastating pandemic, brick-and-mortar increasingly shifted online, impacting how we shop. Consumers are looking for a more convenient way to find the products they are looking for, giving rise to e-commerce in the new normal. Rick Contreras is an e-commerce expert and entrepreneur who not only saw but capitalized on these trends.

A​n Amazon business consultant Rick Contreras helps sellers and business owners navigate the world of e-commerce successfully. “We are not going to see a big return to stores in the future,” explains Rick. “The future is digital, and that is where consumers want to shop. Rick shares the top five success tips for e-commerce sellers in 2021.

1​. Personalize your website

“​Your website is your storefront,” states Rick. “Make it as unique as possible while ensuring your customers are getting a seamless shopping experience. Making it fun and easy to navigate.”

2​. Prioritize the delivery experience

“​Delivery is so important to the customer not only because it is how they receive your products, but it’s also the main exchange,” explains Rick. “Products should be delivered in attractive packaging and on time. Allow for expedited or overnight delivery when you can.”

3​. Be selective about your channels

“​From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to email marketing, there are several ways to market to your consumer, but different demographics use different channels,” says Rick. “Find the best channels for your target audience and share your content on those with the highest return.”

4​. Reinvest your profits

“​Like any business, you want it to grow, so for the first few years, consider reinvesting any profits you make into the business,” explains Rick. “Growth online is exponential, so use your capital to the best of your ability.”

5​. Engage with your audience

“​Social media allows us to interact with our target audiences,” states Rick. “Customers who feel heard and valued return. Don’t let the opportunity go to waste.”

Rick Contreras knows that e-commerce represents the future, and as business continues to evolve online, these five tips will help you meet your growth goals.