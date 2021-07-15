Robert Downey Jr. Will Star In The Upcoming HBO Series ‘The Sympathizer’

Robert Downey Jr.’s new series sounds awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Iron Man” actor will star in the upcoming series “The Sympathizer.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Robert Downey Jr. to Produce, Co-Star in ‘The Sympathizer’ Drama at HBO https://t.co/sxj6mM5Nxh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2021

THR reported the following details on the plot of the series, which is based on a novel byViet Thanh Nguyen:

The Sympathizer centers on an unnamed captain in the South Vietnamese army who’s secretly a communist and spy for the Viet Cong. He leaves Saigon for Southern California in 1975, where he becomes enmeshed in the exile community and serves as a cultural adviser to an American film about the war. He’s later recruited to return to Vietnam for a raid on the communists.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think “The Sympathizer” sounds absolutely awesome. Anything involving communists, the Vietnam War and Robert Downey Jr. is bound to be great.

Add in the fact that it’s an HBO project, and I’m not sure how it won’t be awesome. All HBO does is crush home runs on a regular basis.

When was the last time I hyped up an HBO show that didn’t turn out to be great? I don’t think that’s ever happened.

Now, the network and Downey Jr. are bringing fans “The Sympathizer.” Yeah, you don’t have to say much more for me to be sold!

There’s no release date yet for “The Sympathizer,” but you can bank on it not coming out for at least 18 months. When it does, I’m sure I’ll be watching.