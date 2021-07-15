Former President Donald Trump ripped his administration’s employees for feeling “emboldened” and “brave” for their rise to fame by talking to the “Fake News” media.

“Nobody had ever heard of some of these people that worked for me in D.C. All of a sudden, the Fake News starts calling them,” the statement said. “Some of them—by no means all—feel emboldened, brave, and for the first time in their lives, they feel like ‘something special,’ not the losers that they are—and they talk, talk, talk!”

“Many say I am the greatest star-maker of all time. But some of the stars I produced are actually made of garbage,” Trump concluded. (RELATED: ‘Reagan Would Not Be Happy’: Trump Sprays Insults At Paul Ryan, RINOs, Reagan Library And More)

Just in from former President Trump: “Some of the stars I produced are actually made of garbage.” pic.twitter.com/ycSgKFqOni — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 15, 2021

Trump criticized Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for reportedly fearing that the former president would attempt a coup after the 2020 presidential election, according to excerpts of a new book titled “I Alone Can Fix It,” according to CNN. The former president denied these claims Thursday in a separate statement saying that Milley only got his job due to former General James Mattis and former President Barack Obama disliking him.

“He [Milley] got his job only because the world’s most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him. To me, the fact that Mattis didn’t like him, just like Obama didn’t like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing,” the statement said. “I often act counter to people’s advice who I don’t respect.”

The book “Fire & Fury” by Michael Wolff said former Trump campaign advisor Sam Nunberg called the former president an “idiot” and “an effing fool” in 2018, according to an MSNBC interview. Nunberg told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Trump is, at times, “a fool.”

Trump’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly said that the former president is “undisciplined” and solely follows what he believes in a 2018 interview with journalist Bob Schiffer, according to Intelligencer.

“It was challenging for me coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented Exxon Mobil corporation, to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things, but rather just kind of say, ‘This is what I believe'” Tillerson said.