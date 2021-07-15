The Bucks Win Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Series Is Tied 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 Wednesday night in game four of the NBA Finals.

Despite starting the series 0-2, the Bucks have managed to even up the series after back-to-back wins over Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the rest of Phoenix's squad.

Now, the series sits 2-2 as we head into game five Saturday night.

I know that I gave Milwaukee pretty much zero chance to win this series, and I’m starting to regret that stance because they’re out here balling.

When the Bucks went down 0-2, I thought the series was over. Now, it’s even and either team could take it home.

Despite the fact that the NBA has gone out of its way to alienate fans, we actually have the best NBA Finals series in recent memory.

Neither team is used to having a ton of success, both fan bases are fired up and the series is even with three games left.

As a basketball fan, you should be pretty excited.

Make sure to catch game five Saturday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one.